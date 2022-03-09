NEET UG: Upper age limit removed for all candidates

Chennai :

The National Medical Commission has removed the upper age limit for those appearing in NEET-Under Graduate 2022 exam, officials said on Wednesday.





The upper age cap put by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in 2017 was 25 years for unreserved candidates and 30 years for reserved candidates.





In a notification, the CBSE had stated that ''the upper age limit for NEET-UG is 25 years as on the date of examination with relaxation of five years for the candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC category''. ''I would like to inform that it has been decided in the 4th NMC meeting held on 21st Oct, 2021 that there should not be any fixed upper age limit for appearing in the NEET-UG examination. Therefore, the information bulletin may be modified accordingly. ''Further, the process for official notification to suitably amend the Regulations on Graduate Medical Education, 1997 to this effect has been initiated,'' a communication sent by Dr Pulkesh Kumar, Secretary NMC to Dr Devvrat, Office of Senior Director, National Testing Agency, on March 9 said.





The age criteria had often been questioned in the Supreme Court and high courts of the country. With the age limit criteria removed, aspirants can now appear in the medical entrance exam as many times and even after taking admission to other courses, an official said. The move will also be helpful to those seeking admission in foreign countries.



