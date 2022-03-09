Operation Ganga: 18,000 Indians evacuated so far, last flight from Bucharest today, from Ukraine tomorrow

A total of 18,000 Indians have been brought back to India since the evacuation begun on February 22.
Nearly 8000 Indians evacuated through Romania. The last special flight will depart from Bucharest today. We express our gratitude to government and people of Romania for their help. Long live India-Romania friendship!
@BogdanAurescu
@DrSJaishankar
@MEAIndiapic.twitter.com/jtIOu6zA1i
Ambassador flags off special train with 600 Indian students from Sumy University at Lviv Railway Station. They will travel to Poland and are expected to board evacuation flights to India tomorrow.
Be Safe Be Strong pic.twitter.com/6KYSAMxl9U
