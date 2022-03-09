Wed, Mar 09, 2022

Operation Ganga: 18,000 Indians evacuated so far, last flight from Bucharest today, from Ukraine tomorrow

Published: Mar 09,202207:29 PM by Online Desk

Mail

A total of 18,000 Indians have been brought back to India since the evacuation begun on February 22.

Indian students ready to be evacuated from Bucharest. Image Courtesy: Twitter - @eoiromania
Chennai:
The evacuation mission initiated by the Indian government to bring back Indians is set to end tomorrow.

Operation Ganga, in cooperation with Ukraine's western neighbouring countries, has been evacuating stranded Indian students from the war-hit eastern Europe nation.

The Embassy in Romania has informed that nearly 8,000 Indians have been evacuated from capital Bucharest, and the last flight from the city would depart today.



Meanwhile, special trains are being operated to relocate Indian students from the conflict-ridden city of Sumy. In a latest development, 600 students have boarded the Poland-bound train. According to some reports, all Indians in Sumy have been moved to safer locations.



With this, about 18,000 stranded Indians in Ukraine have been brought back through special flights which were pressed in services since February 22.

The number of Indians airlifted by 75 special civilian flights goes up to 15,521. IAF had flown 12 missions to bring back 2,467 passengers, as part of the operation, and carried over 32-tonne relief material, read the release from the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Ukraine went into an extraordinary crisis on all fronts following Russia's declaration of military operation to "denazify" its neighbour on February 24.

Operation Ganga was launched on February 26.

Inputs from ANI

