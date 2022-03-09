'We are sorry...': Flipkart apologises over Women's Day message on kitchen appliances

On International Women's Day, which was observed on March 8, e-commerce platform Flipkart sent out a message promoting kitchen appliances.
We messed up and we are sorry.— Flipkart (@Flipkart) March 8, 2022
We did not intend to hurt anyone's sentiments and apologise for the Women's Day message shared earlier. pic.twitter.com/Gji4WAumQG
shoutout to all the women delivering more than what’s ‘expected’ of them 🙌 pic.twitter.com/FPpu49jvMa— zomato (@zomato) March 8, 2022
why is flipkart doing a discount on kitchen appliances on women’s day??— prachi (@preg_mi) March 8, 2022
This women's day @Flipkart wants you to think " Kitchen is where women belong" #WomensDay@TanushreePandepic.twitter.com/mY233eHr9Y— sums (@sumsups) March 7, 2022
@Flipkart : Is this your view on women's day? A women is bound only to kitchen? Isn't it an insult to womenhood? pic.twitter.com/YnHM81HCeu— Abhijeet (@ItzMeAbhijeet) March 7, 2022
Conversations