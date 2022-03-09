Wed, Mar 09, 2022

'We are sorry...': Flipkart apologises over Women's Day message on kitchen appliances

Published: Mar 09,202201:29 PM

On International Women's Day, which was observed on March 8, e-commerce platform Flipkart sent out a message promoting kitchen appliances.

Image tweeted by Flipkart
Chennai:
The message read : "Dear Customer, This Women's Day, let's celebrate You. Get Kitchen Appliances from ₹ 299 [sic]," 

Twitter  was flooded with negative reactions from the netizens. Check out a few tweets: 


The eCommerce brand has now shared an apology and wrote,  "We messed up and we are sorry. We did not intend to hurt anyone's sentiments and apologise for the Women's Day message shared earlier."

Several users claimed that brand's communication was sexist and that it was reinforcing stereotypes.

"Epic Failure on Women's Day by Flipkart - reducing women to the kitchen and making it sound like a favor!" one person tweeted.

"If Flipkart actually promotes home gym set up on women's day, that would be a game changer but alas," wrote another user.

Another person tweeted, "Flipkart on Women's Day literally saying, 'Go back to kitchen.'"


