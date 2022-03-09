'We are sorry...': Flipkart apologises over Women's Day message on kitchen appliances

Chennai :

The message read : "Dear Customer, This Women's Day, let's celebrate You. Get Kitchen Appliances from ₹ 299 [sic],"





Twitter was flooded with negative reactions from the netizens. Check out a few tweets:









The eCommerce brand has now shared an apology and wrote, "We messed up and we are sorry. We did not intend to hurt anyone's sentiments and apologise for the Women's Day message shared earlier."



We messed up and we are sorry.

We did not intend to hurt anyone's sentiments and apologise for the Women's Day message shared earlier. pic.twitter.com/Gji4WAumQG — Flipkart (@Flipkart) March 8, 2022

Several users claimed that brand's communication was sexist and that it was reinforcing stereotypes.





"Epic Failure on Women's Day by Flipkart - reducing women to the kitchen and making it sound like a favor!" one person tweeted.





"If Flipkart actually promotes home gym set up on women's day, that would be a game changer but alas," wrote another user.





Another person tweeted, "Flipkart on Women's Day literally saying, 'Go back to kitchen.'"









shoutout to all the women delivering more than what’s ‘expected’ of them 🙌 pic.twitter.com/FPpu49jvMa — zomato (@zomato) March 8, 2022

why is flipkart doing a discount on kitchen appliances on women’s day?? — prachi (@preg_mi) March 8, 2022















