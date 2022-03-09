SC adjourns hearing of contempt case against Vijay Mallya

New Delhi :





The matter listed before the bench of Justices UU Lalit, Ravindra S Bhat and PS Narasimha has adjourned on request of amicus curiae senior advocate Jaideep Gupta. The top court had held Mallya guilty of contempt of court for transferring USD 40 million to his children in violation of the court's order and sought his presence before it on various occasions.





On February 10, the Supreme Court granted the last opportunity of two weeks to Mallya to personally present or through counsel in the contempt case against him and if he fails to do so the court will take the matter to the logical conclusion. The apex court had accepted the contentions of amicus curiae and senior advocate Jaideep Gupta, who was assisting the court in the matter, that on the issue of quantum of sentence Mallya be given last opportunity to make his stand in the case.





"In his (Gupta) submission matter may be adjourned for short time with an expression that this would be final opportunity and in case he choses to not remain personally present or advance submissions through counsel, court may proceed further with the matter. Going by submissions... we adjourn for 2 weeks. Respondent contemnor is at liberty to act in directions of November 30, 2021 order failing which matter shall be taken to logical conclusion and proceeded further," the bench had stated in its order. During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had clarified that it's not the government of India's stand that something confidential is going on in the case in the United Kingdom but it is what the government has been informed by the UK that there is something going on which can't be shared.





Last year, the top court while saying that it has waited "long enough" and cannot "wait longer now" for Mallya to get extradited from the United Kingdom to India, decided to go ahead with the hearing on quantum of punishment in the contempt case against him. Earlier, Solicitor General appearing for Ministry of External Affairs, had furnished a document of Deputy Secretary (Extradition) Ministry of External Affairs, to which the bench had said the proceedings for extradition of Mallya to India from United Kingdom has attained finality but certain "confedential proceedings" are pending in UK, details of which are not known.

