Officials demand Rs 20,000 for GST registration in Port Blair, arrested

Chennai :

A case was registered against the two on allegations of demanding bribe of Rs. 20,000 from the complainant for processing his GST registration. After negotiation, the bribe amount was reduced to Rs. 15,000.





It was further alleged that the complainant was directed by the Superintendent to pay the bribe amount through the Inspector. CBI laid a trap and caught the Inspector, CGST while accepting the bribe of Rs. 5,000 from the complainant. The said Superintendent was also caught.





Searches were conducted at the premises of both the accused which led to recovery of cash of Rs 9.33 lakh and incriminating documents.





Both the accused were produced before the Competent Court, Port Blair and remanded in judicial custody.