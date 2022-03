India’s Fast Breeder Test Reactor (FBTR) at Kalpakkam attained its design power level of 40 MWt on Monday evening, Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) Director B Venkatraman said.

New Delhi : The FBTR was commissioned in 1985 with 22 Mark-1 fuel sub-assemblies rated for 10.5 MWt and uses a unique plutonium-uranium carbide fuel that was specially designed for the reactor. The sodium-cooled reactor constitutes the second stage of India’s three-staged nuclear programme.