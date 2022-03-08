Tue, Mar 08, 2022

LeT module busted in J and K’s Pulwama, three held

Published: Mar 08,202207:58 PM by IANS

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

The arrested trio has been identified as Amir Nazir Hazar, Suhail Ahmad Bhat, and Nasir Hussain, all residents of Pulwama district, police said.

Representative Image
Representative Image
Srinagar:
J&K Police on Tuesday busted a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) module in Pulwama district by arresting three persons, officials said.

Police, along with 55 Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF's 182 battalion, arrested 3 militant associates of LeT from whose possession a grenade, 15 rounds of AK rifle ammunition, and other incriminating material was recovered.

The arrested trio has been identified as Amir Nazir Hazar, Suhail Ahmad Bhat, and Nasir Hussain, all residents of Pulwama district, police said.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations