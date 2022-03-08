Chennai :

Samajwadi Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday alleged, "Varanasi DM is transporting EVMs without giving any information to local candidates. EC should look into it."





Akhilesh Yadav said that the UP govt officials has been directing subordinates to slow down counting of votes where BJP is losing.





"Exit polls want to create a perception that BJP is winning. This is the last fight for democracy. EVM is being transported without being informed to candidates," said Yadav.





"We need to be alert if EVMs are being transported this way. This is theft. We need to save our votes. We may go to court against it but before that, I want to appeal to people to save the democracy," he added.





Several exit polls have predicted a victory for the BJP and its allies in the Uttar Pradesh election, which was held over seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The counting of votes will be taken up on March 10.