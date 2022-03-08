Indian farmer invents tree scooter for swift harvest runs up and down

The farmer says he has sold more than 300 of the tree scooters , which cost ₹ 62,000 each
Mangaluru:
Ganapathi Bhat goes to work most mornings carrying a homemade contraption consisting of a small motor, a rudimentary seat and a set of wheels - all expertly combined to help the farmer swiftly climb tall trees.
The 50-year-old farms areca nut in the coastal town of Mangaluru in Karnataka and has to regularly scale 60- to 70-foot-tall trees to harvest his crop.
Too old to climb, and unable to find cheap labour, Mr Bhat said he took it upon himself to invent a device that would make his life easier.
Mr Bhat calls it a "tree scooter".
India is the world's biggest producer of areca nut, with an output of 1.2 million tonnes in 2020-21. Much of this crop is produced along coastal Karnataka and Kerala.
"Villagers asked me if I was mad. They had doubts about my invention... whether it would work in the rainy season because the trees would be slippery," Mr Bhat told Reuters at his lush 18-acre farm.
Starting in 2014, Mr Bhat said he spent around ₹ 40 lakh into research and development. After four years before, he and his engineer partner had a working prototype.
Mr Bhat says he has sold more than 300 of the "tree scooters", which cost ₹ 62,000 each.
On a recent morning, Mr Bhat strapped on a seat-belt, which is hooked to the handle of this contraption. He then revved up the scooter, zooming up a areca nut tree. High above the ground, Mr Bhat quickly inspected the crop before descending at top speed.
"I feel proud that I did something for the people through this invention," Mr Bhat said. "I feel that my life is complete now."
Conversations