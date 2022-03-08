No fresh case of Covid reported in Puducherry in last 24 hours

The Union Territory of Puducherry reported zero fresh cases of coronavirus on Monday with the overall tally remaining unchanged at 1,65,745.
Puducherry: In a release, Director of Health G Sriramulu said all the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam reported zero cases of the viral infection out of a total 157 samples tested across the UT. The active cases stood at 28 with three patients undergoing treatment in hospitals and the remaining 25 patients recovering in home quarantine. Eleven patients recovered and were discharged while the count of overall recoveries in the UT was 1,63,755, the Director said. No new death due to Covid was reported in the UT in the last 24 hours and the fatalities remained at 1,962. The test positive rate was also zero while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 per cent and 98.80 per cent, respectively. The Health Department has tested 22,20,570 samples so far.
