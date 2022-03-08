PM Modi dials Putin, Zelenskyy, discusses evacuation of students

New Delhi :

During the course of this approximately 50-minute-long phone call, President Putin briefed PM Modi on the status of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, reported news agency ANI said citing government sources.





PM Modi, on the other hand, urged Putin to hold direct talks with the Ukrainian President Zelenskyy apart from the ongoing negotiations between the two countries. He also backed Moscow for announcing ceasefire and establishing humanitarian corridors in Ukraine.





Modi also talked about the evacuation of Indians from Sumy at the earliest. Putin assured PM of all possible cooperation in safe evacuation of Indians.





Prior to this conversation, Modi spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for about 35 minutes and discussed the situation and evacuation process of the Indians there.