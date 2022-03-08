Forget the optics, focus on parity

Chennai :

Apart from shining light on the women’s rights movement kick-started by the need for universal female suffrage or voting rights, today the event covers issues such as gender parity, reproductive rights, as well as countering violence against women. It might be hard to sift through the serious aspects of this observance in the backdrop of the consumerist spin given to a socio-political movement.





But we might fail in our duties, if we choose to ignore the realities of women in modern India. The past two years, beginning from the pandemic, have been especially hard on women, cutting across economic strata. For millions of women working from home, executing their professional duties collided with the added responsibility of home-making and childcare, in the absence of crèches, nurseries and schools, or even recreational breaks. In many cases, there was minimal support from their spouses. A recent report from The Lancet, which collated data from 193 countries said about 26% of women quit their jobs between March and September last year as compared with 20% of men. In fact, women and girls left the workforce and schools more than men during the early months of COVID-19. Another study estimated that in India, 47% of women lost their jobs compared to just 7% of men.





The development has reversed decades of progress in education and gender equality on an international level. Some of the worst hit sectors include hospitality and travel, which sees a comparatively higher participation of women in the workforce. But even otherwise, life isn’t a cakewalk for women in corporate India. The gender pay gap, which implied that men and women are paid differently for doing the same job, was exacerbated in the pandemic.





Here in India, about 65% of women received a pay hike or a bonus for taking on additional responsibilities or a new role during the pandemic, as compared to 70% of men. It must be noted that women comprise the majority when it comes to the quantum of individuals employed in unskilled labour, and that was a sector that bore the brunt of the lockdowns. There are also questions pertaining to the safety of women. While the National Commission for Women said violence against women surged 2.5 times during the first four months of COVID, a 21-year-high in instances of domestic violence was also seen in 2021. This should not surprise us as the debate on marital rape is still raging on in India’s courts. Apart from the fact that women can feel unsafe in their own homes, sexual violence and harassment are now assuming frightening proportions, thanks to internet ‘illiteracy’. Apps targeting women of minority communities where developers have a free run even to auction off the victims, have become front page news. It might come as some respite and a small win for reproductive rights in the country, that compared to first world nations like the US or Ireland, which allows abortions only within a time frame of 12 weeks, India’s laws permit a medical termination of pregnancy until 24 weeks.





In the uppermost echelons, the Women’s Reservation Bill, which will guarantee 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha is far from reality. Thankfully, Chennai seems to be paving the way for such reforms as we now have the youngest woman Mayor in the history of the Corporation. But, there’s much work to be done for gender parity in the country. Our hackneyed education system which drills down ideas of sexual segregation right from school-age must be discarded in favour of a more inclusive environment for learning. For a change, let’s forget about the optics, and put our money where our mouths are.