From Ramkrishna's psychologist to co-location facility: All you need to know about NSE scam

Chennai :

The CBI on Sunday detained former National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chief Executive Chitra Ramkrishna, who is accused of serious misdeeds at India's largest stock exchange, including sharing personal information with a person she labelled a "

The arrest came a day after a Delhi court denied her request for a pre-arrest bail hearing and chastised the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for delay and being "lackadaisical" in the four-year investigation into her.





Details of Ramkrishna's arrest:





* The CBI had grilled Ramkrishna for three days in February and carried out searches at her residence on 24th and 25th of that month, officials said, adding that she was not giving proper responses.





* The central probe agency had also used services of a senior psychologist of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory who also questioned her, they said.





* The officials said the psychologist had also come to the conclusion that she was evasive in responses leaving no option for the agency but to arrest her.





What's co-location facility?





Soon after Ramkrishna got elevated as MD and CEO in 2013, the co-location facility was started by NSE.





In the co-location facility offered by NSE, brokers could place their servers within the stock exchange premises giving them faster access to the markets. It is alleged that some brokers in connivance with insiders abused the algorithm and the co-location facility to make windfall profits.





What happened back in 2013?





* The CBI probe has shown that Ramkrishna was appointed as as Joint MD in 2009 and remained in the position till March 31, 2013, with the power of DMD.





* Ramkrishna got elevated as MD and CEO on April 1, 2013. It was during this period that co-location facility was started by NSE.





* The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on February 11 had charged Ramkrishna and others with alleged governance lapses in the appointment of Anand Subramanian as the chief strategic advisor and his re-designation as group operating officer and advisor to MD.





* On February 25, the CBI had arrested former NSE group operating officer Anand Subramanian after expanding its probe into the co-location scam in the exchange following "fresh facts" in the Sebi report that referred to a mysterious yogi guiding the actions of Ramkrishna.





* Ramkrishna, who succeeded former CEO Ravi Narain in 2013, had appointed Subramanian as her advisor who was later elevated as group operating officer (GOO) at a fat pay cheque of Rs 4.21 crore annually.





* Subramanian's controversial appointment and subsequent elevation, besides crucial decisions, were guided by an unidentified person who Ramkrishna claimed was a formless mysterious yogi dwelling in the Himalayas, a probe into her email exchanges during the Sebi-ordered audit showed.





* Sebi has levied a fine of Rs 3 crore on Ramkrishna, Rs 2 crore each on NSE, Subramanian, former NSE MD and CEO Ravi Narain, and Rs 6 lakh on V R Narasimhan, who was the chief regulatory officer and compliance officer.





* Ramkrishna had left NSE in 2016.