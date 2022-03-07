Over 35 pc voter turnout till 1 pm in last leg of UP Assembly polls

Lucknow :

The average voter turnout in the last leg of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on Monday was reported to be at 35.51 per cent till 1 pm.





Election Commission of India's data shows that the highest voter turnout was witnessed in Chandauli with 38.45 per cent, followed by 38.05 per cent in Mirzapur and 37.08 per cent in Mau district.





Jaunpur saw a voter turnout of 35.80 per cent while 35.68 per cent was recorded in Sonbhadra, 35.60 per cent in Bhadohi, 34.60 per cent in Azamgarh and 34.15 per cent in Ghazipur.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Parliamentary constituency Varanasi recorded the least voter turnout of 33.55 per cent.





A total of 613 candidates are in the electoral fray for the 54 Assembly constituencies spread across nine districts of Mau, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Varanasi, Chandauli, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, and Bhadohi (Sant Ravidas Nagar).





Voting for the last phase of the seven-phased Uttar Pradesh elections began at 7 am today and will continue till 6 pm.





The constituencies where polling is underway are Atraulia, Gopalpur, Sagadi, Mubarakpur, Azamgarh, Nizamabad, Phulpur-Powai, Deedarganj, Lalganj (SC), Mehnagar (SC), Madhuban, Ghosi, Muhammadabad-Gohna (SC), Mau, Badlapur, Shahganj, Ghazipur, Jangipur, Zahurabad, Mohammedabad, Zamania, Mughalsarai, Sakaldiha, Saidaraja, Chakia (SC), Pindra, Ajgara (SC), Shivpur, Rohaniya, Varanasi North, Varanasi South, Varanasi Cantonment, Sevapuri, Bhadohi, Gyanpur, Aurai (SC), Chanbe (SC), Mirzapur, Majhawan, Chunar, Madihan, Ghorawal, Robertsganj, Obra (ST) and Duddhi (ST). Of these, 11 seats are reserved for scheduled castes and 2 for scheduled tribes.





A total of 2.06 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes while 613 candidates are in the electoral fray in the 54 Assembly seats. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.