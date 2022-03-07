Modi to hold talks with Putin, Zelenskyy as war ravages Ukraine

Chennai :

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold talks with Russian President Putin and Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as hundreds of thousands of civilians attempting to flee to safety were forced to shelter from Russian shelling that pummeled cities in Ukraine’s center, north and south, leaving corpses in the streets.





The Prime Minister is also expected to talk with Putin over the phone, for the second time since war begin.





Modi is also expected to talk with Zelenskyy over the phone. This comes amid India's all out efforts to evacuate its nationals, mostly students, from the country facing attack from Russia.





This is the second time Modi will speak to Zelenskyy since the war began.