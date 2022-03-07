Mon, Mar 07, 2022

PM Modi to speak with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

Published: Mar 07,202210:15 AM by PTI

This is the second time Modi will speak to Zelenskyy since the war began.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, official sources said. Modi's expected talk with Zelenskyy comes amid India's all out efforts to evacuate its nationals, mostly students, from the country facing attack from Russia. 

This is the second time Modi will speak to Zelenskyy since the war began. The prime minister has also spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin after he launched an attack on Ukraine.

