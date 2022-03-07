'Truly shocking', says Tirumurti on sudden death of India's Representative at Ramallah

India's ambassador to United Nations, TS Tirumurti on Sunday (local time) expressed grief over the sudden death of India's Representative at Ramallah, Mukul Arya.
This is truly shocking. A wonderful colleague snatched away so young. My deepest condolences to his family. 🙏 https://t.co/tad1jjHaaW— PR/Amb T S Tirumurti (@ambtstirumurti) March 6, 2022
Deeply shocked to learn about the passing away of India’s Representative at Ramallah, Shri Mukul Arya.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 6, 2022
He was a bright and talented officer with so much before him. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones.
Om Shanti.
