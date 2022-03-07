Fratricide: BSF jawan opens fire, kills 5 including self in Amritsar

Amritsar :

The fratricidal incident took place between 9:30 and 9:45 am in the camp of the 144th battalion in the Khasa area of the district, about 12-13 km short of the Attari-Wagah crossing along the India-Pakistan international border, an officer said. The accused constable, Sateppa S K, 35, hailed from Karnataka. Officials said he was apparently upset about his duty hours and even fired shots at the vehicle of a second-in-command rank officer that was parked on the campus. It was not clear if he shot himself or was fired upon by others.





“It could be a ricochet that killed the accused. It is unclear as of now,” a senior officer said. Speaking to reporters, Asif Jalal, who last week took over as the BSF Inspector General for Punjab, denied that there was any enmity or duty-related issue. He said the police and his force were investigating the cause of the incident.