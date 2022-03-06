448 students evacuated from Ukraine reach Karnataka, 236 yet to return

Bangalore :

As many as 448 stranded students evacuated from conflict-ridden Ukraine under Operation Ganga have reached Karantaka while additional 236 are yet to return, said Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) Commissioner Dr Manoj Rajan.





He said that 76 students have reached Delhi through "Operation Ganga" today. Speaking to ANI, Dr Rajan said, "Through Operation Ganga 448 students who were stranded in different parts of Ukraine came back in 47 batches. Among 47 batches, 40 batches reached Karnataka through New Delhi and 7 batches through Mumbai."





The Karnataka SDMA Commissioner said that around 70 per cent of the students have returned and the government is in constant touch with us with the remaining students. "We have another 236 students who have to be evacuated from Ukraine. Tomorrow 12 flights have been scheduled. In these last nine sleepless nights, I am happy that 448, around 70 per cent of students have returned and the remaining are in constant touch with us. I am sure that the majority of our students will return in the next couple of days, added Dr Rajan.





He further said they have developed an application that captures mandatory information that helps us track the student and their families and also the last known location of the individual.





"As far as why we developed the software, in the initial stages, the first few hours, we were getting incomplete information from stranded students/parents in our control room. Soon after, the Government of Karnataka appointed the Nodal officer. In less than 11 hours, we developed an app and released it by morning 9:00 am on February 25. The app captures mandatory information that helps us track the student and their families. It also captures their last known location. In cases, students can upload their exact latest GPS location. It helps in easy understanding of their location. On day one itself, we were able to have accurate information. Real-time information was periodically shared with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)," he said.





He said that the team culled out district-wise information by this information, and the Deputy Commissioners and their team personally reached out to parents of stranded students.





"It's a complete integration of information. We have used technology so that information is shared seamlessly to all concerned," he added.





This software will be made available to whoever wants to use it. Karnataka had made a simple tool; we would help any state if they want this tool. If not now at least for the future. Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) will share the entire source code to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). In future disasters, they may adopt it, as required across the country, he added.