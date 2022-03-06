Karnataka CM inaugurates Regional Forensic Sciences Lab in Hubballi

Bangalore :

There is a need to establish the Narcotics section. As many as 80 scientists have already been selected for recruitment. They would be appointed at Hubballi and Ballari after the training, Bommai said. The Regional Forensic Sciences Lab should become the most modern FSL in Northern Karnataka. Having a modern building is not enough. Modern equipment and trained personnel are also needed, he noted.





A dedicated telephone number 112 has been established for the immediate blocking of the money transfer in illegal money siphoning cases if the victim dials the designated number immediately after getting the message of the illegal money transfer from his or her bank account. The account of the victim and the criminal would be blocked within 20 minutes and the money could be retrieved. It is a matter of pride that Karnataka is the first state to start this service, Bommai said. The chief minister also talked about boosting local products and said the FMCG Cluster would be established at the earliest. Necessary orders have been issued in this regard. The land has been identified for the project. It would provide employment opportunities for the youth. Youth from every financial and academic stratum in Northern Karnataka would get employment opportunities here. That is the special feature of this project. A new Employment Policy would be formulated soon. Those who create more employment opportunities would be offered more incentives.





Textile Cluster, FMCG, Semiconductor and a few other sectors have been identified for employment generation. If local niche products are identified and proper financial, branding, technical and marketing assistance is provided a huge growth in their development could be achieved, Bommai said. He stressed employment generation in the budget. A concerted effort is on to encourage the production of local products from Molakalmuru Sarees to Navalgund Carpets to Shahabad stones.





If technical support is provided to them, more employment opportunities could be created in the respective regions. The budget has given special emphasis to employment generation. The state government is working 24X7 to implement it, Bommai said.

The chief minister said that Hubballi and Ballari FSLs were announced in the previous budget, now it is a reality within a year. FSLs play a key role in crime detection. Earlier only Bengaluru had the FSL. Earlier it used to take 2-3 months to get DNA and Cyber Crime reports. Action has been taken for the prevention of Cyber crimes.