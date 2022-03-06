International Women's Day: Army Wives showcase their artistry, entrepreneurial skills

AWWA President Veena Naravane at an exhibition to showcase artistry of Army Wives. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi :

Echoing the sentiments of Women's Day, Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) is organising a PAN India exhibition for its artists and entrepreneurs under Central and Regional AWWA, Army officials said here.





AWWA President Veena Naravane wife of Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane visited one of these exhibitions organised in the DLF Mall in Vasant Kunj in New Delhi.





Women's Day is a global event that celebrates the achievements of women in cultural, social economic and political fields.





220 Army wives will be showcasing their artistry and entrepreneurial skills thereby revealing their artistic and creative side.





The event that aims to showcase the multi-faceted nature of ever strong women of the forces started on March 5 and will conclude on March 8.