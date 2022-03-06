PM Modi inaugurates Pune Metro Rail Project

Pune :

PM Modi also traveled from Garware station to Anand Nagar station by purchasing a ticket. He interacted with School students onboard the Metro train, said the PMO in the statement.





Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra Assembly Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, and Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol were also present at the inauguration of the Metro line. Earlier, PM Modi unveiled the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj situated on the premises of Pune Municipal Corporation.





"The Statue is made up of 1,850 kg of gunmetal and is about 9.5 feet tall," added the PMO. PM Modi is on a one-day visit to Pune where he will take part in various functions, including the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Symbiosis University.





At around 12 noon, he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple developmental projects. He will also lay the foundation stone of rejuvenation and pollution abatement of the Mula-Mutha River projects. Rejuvenation works will be done on a 9-Km stretch of the river at a project cost of more than Rs. 1,080 crore. It will involve works such as river edge protection, interceptor sewage network, public amenities, boating activity among others. Mula-Mutha River pollution abatement project will be implemented on the concept of "One City One Operator" at a cost of over Rs 1,470 crore. A total of 11 sewage treatment plants will be constructed under the project, with a combined capacity of around 400 MLD. Prime Minister will also launch 140 e-buses and e-bus depot constructed at Baner.





Prime Minister will also inaugurate the R. K Laxman Art Gallery-Museum constructed at Balewadi, Pune. The main attraction of the Museum is a miniature model based on the village of Malgudi equipped with audio-visual effects. Cartoons drawn by cartoonist R K Laxman will be showcased in the Museum. At around 1:45 pm, PM Modi will kick-start the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Symbiosis University.