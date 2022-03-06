India sees another dip in Covid cases, logs 5,476 new infections

New Delhi :

Ministry, in a press release, informed that the last 24 hours saw 9,754 recoveries from the virus and 158 Covid deaths. As many as 9,09,985 Covid tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. India has so far conducted a cumulative of over 77.28 crore (77,28,24,246) COVID tests.





With the administration of more than 26.19 lakh doses (26,19,778) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 178.83 Crore (1,78,83,79,249).