Be safe and strong: Indian Embassy's message to stranded Indians

Published: Mar 05,202211:36 AM by Online desk

After several videos of students stranded in Sumy, city in Ukraine, surfaced on social media, the Indian Embassy issued an advisory asking people to be safe and strong.

Smoke rise from an air defence base in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Mariupol (AP)
"Exploring all possible mechanisms to evacuate 🇮🇳n citizens in Sumy, safely & securely. Discussed evacuation & identification of exit routes with all interlocuters, including Red Cross," the embassy tweeted.

The embassy said that control rooms will continue to be active until all citizens are evacuated.

"Be Safe Be Strong," it added.

Meanwhile, Russia has informed the UN Security Council that Russian buses are ready at crossing points to go to the eastern Ukrainian cities of Kharkiv and Sumy to evacuate Indian students and other foreign nationals who are stranded there, amidst the raging conflict in the East European country.

