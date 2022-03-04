India seeks ceasefire to evacuate its citizens from conflict zones in Ukraine

New Delhi :

India on Friday sought ceasefire by Russian and Ukrainian troops in eastern Ukraine for evacuation of Indian citizens stuck in conflict zones and said it is yet to see the implementation of the decision by the two sides to create safe corridors for the exit of the civilians.





Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said that around 300 Indians are stranded in Kharkiv and 700 are in Sumy while some citizens out of over 900 are being taken out of Pisochyn in five buses.





At a media briefing, he said India is primarily focusing on evacuating its nationals out of the conflict zones in eastern Ukraine including from Kharkiv and Sum, adding that the total number of Indians stuck in Ukraine could be roughly in the range of 2,000 to 3,000. Asked about Russian President Vladimir Putin's comments Thursday that some Indians are being held hostage by Ukrainian forces, the MEA spokesperson once again rejected the claim saying India does not have any such information or reports. On Thursday too, Bagchi rejected claims by both Russia and Ukraine that Indian students are being held hostage in Kharkiv.





In the briefing, he also said that India has evacuated one Bangladeshi national as part of its mission to bring back the stranded Indians.





Bagchi said India was in touch with all parties concerned on the evacuation of the Indians and sought a ''local ceasefire'' in the conflict zones to get them out of the areas witnessing fighting and violence. The spokesperson also said that India has not seen any movement after it emerged that Russia and Ukraine on Thursday agreed to the need for the creation of humanitarian corridors to help civilians leave the conflict zones. ''We have not seen anything further to that in terms of implementation of the same on the ground. We are closely and eagerly monitoring that,'' he said.





''If that happens, it will certainly help our process. We have been asking for a cessation of hostilities by both sides. Local ceasefire or whatever works to get our people out of the conflict zones,'' Bagchi said.





Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said after talks between Russia and Ukraine that the two sides reached an understanding to establish safe corridors for civilians.





Asked about reports that Russian reports that Moscow has arranged 130 buses for evacuation of Indians from eastern Ukrainian cities, Bagchi said the buses are around 50-60 km away from where the students are. ''They are frankly too far away. We do not see a safe and secure way to reach them. I would appeal and urge the parties concerned to have a local ceasefire at least so that the students can go to the buses,'' he said.





On whether an IL-76 transport aircraft is being put on standby for evacuation of Indians from the Russian side, Bagchi, without giving a specific reply said, ''all are in readiness''. ''The core problem is how we get the students from where they are to the buses which are far away,'' he said.





Bagchi said around 20,000 Indians have left Ukraine's borders since India issued its first travel advisories in mid-February. He said 15 flights landed in India as part of the evacuation mission during the last 24 hours, bringing back more than 3,000 nationals.





The spokesperson said 16 flights are scheduled for the next 24 hours to bring back the Indians from Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland.





Over 10,300 Indians brought back in 48 flights under evacuation mission 'Operation Ganga' so far, he added. The MEA spokesperson said India will continue with the operation till the last citizen is not taken out of Ukraine.



