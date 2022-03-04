Fri, Mar 04, 2022

PM Modi chairs meet on Ukraine crisis

Published: Mar 04,202212:07 PM by PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a meeting to review the Ukraine crisis amid the ongoing exercise to evacuate Indian nationals, mostly students, from the country facing attack from Russia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo)
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and another Union minister Piyush Goyal were part of the meeting besides top officials, including NSA Ajit Doval. The government has launched ''Operation Ganga'' to evacuate its citizens and sent four Union ministers as Modi's ''Special Envoys'' to neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the exercise.

