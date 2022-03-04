Karnataka Congress urges BJP govt to implement Mekedatu project

Bangalore :

Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, addressing people at the National College Grounds on Thursday, urged to implement the Mekedatu project at the earliest.





“The ruling BJP has tried lodging 10 FIRs on me and pledged to send me to jail. They have also lodged complaints on Rajya Sabha Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge of Congress Randeep Singh Surjewala. Mr Chief Minister, we are ready to face these police cases for implementation of the Mekedatu project,” State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar stated.





Addressing the gathering, Shivakumar further stated that “this is not an agitation by the Congress party”.





“This struggle is dedicated to people. The police have started serving warrants. Charge sheets have been filed against us. All Congress leaders are ready to go to jail for the good of people,” he said.





“The water does not have colour or shape. Water symbolises life and we are fighting for life. People of Bengaluru might have faced problems for the last three days from padayatra, but this foot march is going to provide them drinking water for the city for 30 years,” he said.





“Calls have gone from Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s office to film stars telling them not to take part in Mekedatu Padayatra. Bommai is able to get clearance from the ministry of Environment though he has 25 MPs from the state by his side,” he said.





“Tamil Nadu will not lose even one acre of land for the project. CM Bommai himself stated that it is our water, our land and our money as far as the Mekedatu project is concerned. We do not require any consent to implement the project as per the Supreme Court. However, no action is being taken even after 2.6 years have passed,” he said.





Opposition leader Siddaramaiah stated that the Mekedatu project was cut short by two days in the backdrop of the budget session.





“People have extended their support for the foot march from Ramnagar to Bengaluru. What is wrong in utilizing the water which is going to waste by building a balancing reservoir at Mekedatu?” Siddaramaiah questioned.