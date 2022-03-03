117th meeting of India-Pakistan Permanent Indus Commission concludes, next meet to be held in New Delhi

New Delhi :

In the 117th Meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission (PIC) comprising of Indus Commissioners of India and Pakistan, the Indian side underscored that all its projects are fully compliant with the provisions of the Treaty and provided technical details in support of its position.





The meeting was held from March 1-3 in Islamabad, Pakistan. It was agreed to hold the next meeting of the PIC in New Delhi on mutually convenient dates.





During the meeting, technical discussions were held regarding ongoing projects including Pakal Dul, Kiru and Lower Kalnai.





The Commission discussed the exchange of hydrological and flood data. Both sides discussed the issue of the Fazilka drain, and Pakistan assured that all necessary actions will continue to be taken to ensure the free flow of the Fazilka drain into the river Sutlej.





The meeting was held in a cordial manner. Both the Commissioners reaffirmed their commitment to interact more frequently in an attempt to resolve issues through bilateral discussions under the Treaty. The Indian delegation was led by PK Saxena, the Indian Commissioner for Indus Waters.





Under the provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty (Treaty), signed between India and Pakistan in 1960, the two Commissioners are required to meet at least once every year, alternately in India and Pakistan. The last meeting of the PIC was held from March 23-24, 2021 in New Delhi.