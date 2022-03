Op Ganga: First four IAF C-17 aircrafts evacuate 798 Indians

Chennai :





First four IAF C-17 aircraft under #OperationGanga evacuated 798 Indian nationals using airfields in Romania, Hungary & Poland. They also supplied 9.7 tons relief material: Indian Air Force#RussiaUkraineConflict#UkraineCrisis#IndiansInUkraine#UkraineRussiaWarpic.twitter.com/aVYZEZAXcs — DT Next (@dt_next) March 3, 2022





