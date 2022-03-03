Ukrainians didn't allow us to board trains: Tiruchy student seeks Centre's help in emotional video

Chennai :

As the war has been intensified on the 7th day today, Russian forces are carrying out aggressive military operations against Ukrainian militants and their civilians. In this situation, a video was released by Gibson Joseph Selvaraj, a student from Kattur Venugopal near Thiruverumbur, next to Tiruchy.





"Currently, the war in Ukraine has reached its peak. Russian forces continue to carry out attacks, especially in Kharkiv. We approached the Indian Embassy and asked for help. They updated us that by 6 pm everyone had to leave the city of Kharkiv. Around 3 pm everyone was told to leave. When we tried to board the train, we were stopped by Ukrainians who were there," he said.





He further added, "And we Indians were trampled and beaten down. When asked the reason, they refused to say anything. Disoriented by the aggressive attack, we left, fearing for our lives. Now, we are waiting at a place about 6 km away from the border of Kharkiv. We neither have water nor food. We are starving because nothing is available here."





200 Indian students like him are reportedly waiting to go elsewhere away from Ukraine.





"A few students here gave us 2 biscuits. Photos and videos are not allowed at this metro station. I'm talking to Selfie in this video without anyone's knowledge," he said.





He also requested the Indian government to take immediate action to rescue those stranded in Kharkhiv.





Meanwhile, the Central government has been intensifying its mission to rescue Indians stranded in Ukraine using special flights. The IAF and Indian carriers will operate 19 flights to bring back 3,726 Indians from Ukraine's neighbouring countries to India on Thursday, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said.





Centre on Wednesday instructed all Indians to leave Ukraine immediately and those without transport to cross the border on foot.