Editorial: A bitter pill for education abroad

The village of Chalageri, in Haveri district, Karnataka was draped in a pall of gloom on Tuesday as one family’s worst nightmare became a tragic reality in the aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. A medical student named Naveen S Gyanagoudar became the first Indian fatality of the military assault in Ukraine, as he succumbed to the shelling in Kharkiv, on the way to a nearby store. The life of a promising young man was snuffed out in an instant, due to political factors far beyond the control, or even comprehension of ordinary Indians.





How does our country justify the loss of one such soul, whose only mistake might have been being in the wrong place at the wrong time? Naveen was one of the 14,000 to 16,000 Indians, a majority of whom are students, who are now stranded in Ukraine and desperately awaiting a safe passage home. Like thousands of parents across India, Naveen’s folks might have been anxiously awaiting his repatriation.





There is a collective anger surging within parents and citizens, who are now asking, what really prompts our children into undertaking such journeys into Eastern European nations, many of which are breakaway fractions of the once mighty Soviet Union, and in many ways, still under the shadow of the belligerent eye of Moscow? Has our education system failed deserving candidates so badly that they are compelled into travelling overseas to politically volatile regions where they might get educated for sure, but in the bargain, face such deadly prospects during an hour of military action?





The answers are hard to digest, not just for our States, but for the Centre too. In Tamil Nadu, which has been vocal against the conduct of NEET, the exodus of gifted students to European nations is a shame. Getting a seat in a government medical college requires students to crack the NEET, which is a tall order. If they fail to do so, their next option is to secure a seat in a private college, where the fees can be anywhere between Rs 85 lakh and Rs 1 cr.





So what do they do? They end up in nations like Ukraine, where the cost of medical education is about 50 per cent of what it might cost in India. There are as many as 2,223 students from Tamil Nadu, who are now stuck in Ukraine. It attracts students from various geographies, thanks to the high standard of education. The MBBS degree obtained from a Ukrainian college is internationally accredited and is valid in almost every country.





The clincher for many is the absence of any qualifying entrance examinations for admissions into Ukrainian institutions. The relatively low value of the Ukrainian currency as compared to the euro or the US dollar, offers an almost affordable cost of living for many medical aspirants from our nation.





This brings us back to our first question – can we stop this exodus? Just a few days ago, Prime Minister Modi had pointed to how a large number of Indian students were leaving the nation to pursue medical education in smaller countries. While he did highlight the government’s efforts in beefing up medical infrastructure and human resources, and working towards making universal healthcare a reality for all citizens, it’s obvious that there is much work that needs to be done on the medical education front.





The Ukraine crisis is the bitter pill equivalent of a wake-up call to India’s education sector. Thanks to crony capitalism, political influence and management quotas, the quality of professional education has been diluted here. Unless we find long lasting solutions to such problems, we might end up endangering the lives of young professionals in the making, who’d rather put everything at stake, than pursue an ordinary education in India.