IStandWithPutin trending in India amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

Chennai :

As Day 7 of the Russia-Ukraine conflict dawned, Russia continued its attacks on crowded Ukrainian cities and a lengthy convoy of Russian tanks and other vehicles advanced slowly toward the capital of Kyiv.





Meanwhile, Indians on Twitter have been trending #IStandWithPutin and #istandwithrussia.





A user wrote on Twitter, "The man (Putin) is Fighting for the future of Russia"





“US & NATO destroyed & divided USSR in 1991. Despite too many sanctions Russia faced in the last decades....they maintained their economy, military & relations with other nations. Western Media is manipulating the world against Putin & Russia. #IStandWithPutin”





#IStandWithPutin because I know it's all America doing behind the scene. It triggered instabilities in several good countries for its own benefits. It's now time they should reconsider "America first" policy," wrote another.





Few minutes ago, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that if a third World War were to take place, it would involve nuclear weapons and be destructive.





Here are some of the tweets:









#IStandWithPutin Putin is a brave and clever man. He is fighting this war for safe future of Russia pic.twitter.com/lWvNPhn4TV

— Rishu Singh (@RishuSi55) March 2, 2022









I Stand With Putin, It is his right to protect Russia #RussiaUkraine#IStandWithPutinpic.twitter.com/Wirb0bMVyMpic.twitter.com/iUf1ntkbAg