India will not spare any effort to bring home its citizens from Ukraine: PM Modi

Published: Mar 02,202203:06 PM by PTI

Addressing a poll rally in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district, Modi said the government would not spare any effort in bring home Indians stranded in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India could evacuate its citizens stranded in war-hit Ukraine because of its rising power. Addressing a poll rally in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district, Modi said the government would not spare any effort in bring home Indians stranded in Ukraine.

Taking a jibe at rivals, the prime minister said those who questioned the valour of armed forces and 'Make in India' can not make the country strong.

Sonbhadra district will go to polls in the last phase on March 7.

