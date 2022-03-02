Ukraine crisis: India requests Russia for evacuation of stranded citizens through Russian territory

New Delhi :

During a press briefing, Alipov said that Russia is in touch with Indian authorities concerning the evacuation of Indian nationals stranded in Kharkiv and other areas of eastern Ukraine.





"We have received India's requests for emergency evacuation of all those stranded there through the Russian territory. We are actively working on all ways and means to launch such an operation and provide a humanitarian corridor for evacuation of the people there," he stated. Alipov also expressed his gratitude towards India for its unbiased stand on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.





"We are strategic allies with India. We are grateful to India for its balanced position displayed at the United Nations. India understands the depth of this crisis," he stated. The Russian ambassador-designate also consoled the demise of an Indian student in Kharkiv and assured that Russia will do everything in its power to support the evacuation of the Indian citizens from Ukraine. He also stated that Russia will launch an investigation into the "unfortunate incident" of the Indian student.





Notably, one Indian student lost his life in Kharkiv on Tuesday because of shelling in the area. Meanwhile, the Union Government has launched 'Operation Ganga' to bring back stranded students and Indian citizens from the conflict-torn Ukraine.



