26 flights over next 3 days to bring back Indians from Ukraine: Centre

Chennai :





Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday said "We had an estimated 20,000 Indian students in Ukraine at the time that we issued our first advisory. From that number approximately 12,000 have since left Ukraine, which is 60% of the total number of our citizens in Ukraine".





"Of the remaining 40%, roughly half remain in conflict zone in Kharkiv, Sumy area & the other half have either reached the western borders of Ukraine or are heading towards the western part of Ukraine - they are generally out of conflict areas": Foreign Secretary HV Shringla





Over the next 3 days, 26 flights have been scheduled to bring out Indian citizens apart from Bucharest and Budapest. Airports in Poland and Slovak Republic will also be used: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.