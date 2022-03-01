Modi speaks to father of Indian student killed during shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv

Chennai :

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to the father of Naveen Shekharappa, an Indian student who was killed during shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine this morning.





Naveen hails from Haveri in Karnataka, and is the first Indian casualty of the deadly face-off between Ukraine and Russia.





Recounting his son's last phone call to him earlier Tuesday morning, an emotional Shekhar Gouda said that Naveen used to telephone him at least two or three times a day.





Naveen was studying in Ukraine for the last 4 years. According to family sources, the tragedy occurred when he went out to have his breakfast.