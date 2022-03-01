Heart breaks to know we have lost young student in Ukraine war: Khushbu

Chennai :

Actress and politician Khushbu Sundar has expressed her deepest condolences to the family of Naveen Shekharappa, the 21-year-old Indian student who was killed in shelling in war-ravaged Ukraine on Tuesday.





Taking to Twitter to express her grief over the news of the death of the fourth-year medical student in Kharkiv, Khushbu said, "Heart breaks to know we have lost a young student in Kharkiv shelling. He was from Karnataka."





Heart breaks to know we have lost a young student in Kharkiv shelling. He was from Karnataka. No words will ever heal the pain of the parents. I as a mother of a 21yr old can feel it. May God give them the strength to cope with this. Deepest condolences to his family. #RIP 🙏 — KhushbuSundar or NakhatKhan (@khushsundar) March 1, 2022





Actress and politician Khushbu Sundar has expressed her deepest condolences to the family of Naveen Shekharappa, the 21-year-old Indian student who was killed in shelling in war-ravaged Ukraine on Tuesday.





Taking to Twitter to express her grief over the news of the death of the fourth-year medical student in Kharkiv, Khushbu said, "Heart breaks to know we have lost a young student in Kharkiv shelling. He was from Karnataka."



