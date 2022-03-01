Tue, Mar 01, 2022

Heart breaks to know we have lost young student in Ukraine war: Khushbu

Published: Mar 01,202205:32 PM by IANS

Actress and politician Khushbu Sundar has expressed her deepest condolences to the family of Naveen Shekharappa, the 21-year-old Indian student who was killed in shelling in war-ravaged Ukraine on Tuesday.

Chennai:
Taking to Twitter to express her grief over the news of the death of the fourth-year medical student in Kharkiv, Khushbu said, "Heart breaks to know we have lost a young student in Kharkiv shelling. He was from Karnataka."


