7 flights to land in Delhi tomorrow carrying stranded Indians from Ukraine

New Delhi :





The sources told ANI that the first flight of Indigo Airlines is taking off from Hungary's capital Budapest on Tuesday evening and will land at Delhi Airport at tomorrow 7:20 am. The Indigo flight has the capacity to carry 216 passengers. According to sources, flights will take off throughout the day from Budapest, Rzeszow, and Bucharest and will be landing at Delhi Airport tomorrow by late evening.









The union government has deployed around 20 flights from Air India, Air India Express, Indigo, and Spice Jet. Apart from these airlines, the Airforce has also been asked to evacuate Indians from the neighbouring countries of Ukraine.





Air India flights have the capacity of carrying 250 passengers, Air India Express flights 180, while IndiGo planes can carry 216 passengers on board. Meanwhile, at a high-level meeting on Monday evening over the Ukraine crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the entire government machinery is working round the clock to ensure that all Indians there are safe and secure, informed Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.





This was the second high-level meeting chaired by the Prime Minister during the day over the prevailing situation in Ukraine. Government sources on Monday said that the 'Special Envoys' including Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju, and Gen (Retd) VK Singh will travel to neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate evacuations of stranded Indians amid ongoing Russian military operations.









On February 24, the Prime Minister chaired a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting in New Delhi on the Ukraine crisis. The union government has launched "Operation Ganga" to bring back stranded students and Indian citizens from the conflict-torn Ukraine. Special flights are being operated by Air India under "Operation Ganga". External Affairs Ministry on Monday informed that over 8,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine since the initial advisories were issued by the country. The Ministry also said that the six evacuation flight have landed in India bringing back around 1,400 citizens.

As many as seven flights will land in Delhi tomorrow carrying stranded Indians from Ukraine under Operation Ganga, the government sources told ANI on Tuesday. A total of nine flights have already brought back stranded Indian nationals from Ukraine.