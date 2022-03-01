'Karnataka student killed during shelling in Kharkiv was going to nearby store'

Chennai :

In first Indian casualty in the war in Ukraine, a student from Karnataka was killed in shelling in Kharkiv city on Tuesday morning. The Foreign Ministry is in touch with his family, it said.





"With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. The Ministry is in touch with his family," Arindam Bagchi posted on his official Twitter handle.





The student was identified as Naveen Shekharappa from Karnataka. He was reportedly on his way to a nearby store to buy something, Manoj Rajan, Commissioner, Karnataka said quoting MEA.





Naveen Shekharappa, a Haveri district student died in #Ukraine. CM Bommai spoke with his father. All efforts will be made to bring back Naveen's body to India. The CM said that the matter is being negotiated with foreign ministry officials: Karnataka CMO



(file pic) pic.twitter.com/KeRH8qU6ZJ — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2022





Naveen's friend had later got a call from a local officer that he was found dead, the MEA confirmed.





"Foreign Secretary is calling in Ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine to reiterate our demand for urgent safe passage for Indian nationals who are still in Kharkiv and cities in other conflict zones. Similar action is also being undertaken by our Ambassadors in Russia and Ukraine," added MEA soon after the tragic news.





The Kharkiv city is witnessing increasing fighting between the Ukrainian troops and Russian forces.

Official sources said the deteriorating situation in Kharkiv is a matter of grave concern and that the safety and security of Indian nationals in that city is of utmost priority for the government.