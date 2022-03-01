'Karnataka student killed during shelling in Kharkiv was going to nearby store'

Chennai:
In first Indian casualty in the war in Ukraine, a student from Karnataka was killed in shelling in Kharkiv city on Tuesday morning. The Foreign Ministry is in touch with his family, it said.
"With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. The Ministry is in touch with his family," Arindam Bagchi posted on his official Twitter handle.
The student was identified as Naveen Shekharappa from Karnataka. He was reportedly on his way to a nearby store to buy something, Manoj Rajan, Commissioner, Karnataka said quoting MEA.
Naveen's friend had later got a call from a local officer that he was found dead, the MEA confirmed.
"Foreign Secretary is calling in Ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine to reiterate our demand for urgent safe passage for Indian nationals who are still in Kharkiv and cities in other conflict zones. Similar action is also being undertaken by our Ambassadors in Russia and Ukraine," added MEA soon after the tragic news.
The Kharkiv city is witnessing increasing fighting between the Ukrainian troops and Russian forces.
Official sources said the deteriorating situation in Kharkiv is a matter of grave concern and that the safety and security of Indian nationals in that city is of utmost priority for the government.
India's foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla is calling in Ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine to reiterate India's demand for urgent safe passage for the Indian nationals who are still in Kharkiv and cities in other conflict zones.
"Similar action is also being undertaken by our Ambassadors in Russia and Ukraine," Bagchi said.
Russia shelled the Ukrainian city of the second largest city Kharkiv on Tuesday damaging various installations over there.
The Russian troops have also surrounded Ukraine capital city Kyiv on Tuesday and asked civilian to leave the city on the urgent note.
"All civilians in the city can freely leave the Ukrainian capital along the Kyiv-Vasylkiv highway. This direction is open and safe," Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.
Immediately thereafter, Indian Embassy in Ukraine asked the stranded nationals to leave Kyiv immediately by any means.
"All Indian nationals, including students are advised to leave Kyiv urgently today. Preferably by available trains or through any other means available," Indian Embassy said in an advisory.
Russian and Ukrainian troops continued to engage in fighting on Kharkiv streets as war entered into the fifth day after Russian President Vladimir Putin called for military operation.
