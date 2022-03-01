Commercial LPG cylinder prices increased by Rs 105

New Delhi :

The prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders have been increased by Rs 105 in Delhi from March 1. With this increase, 19 kg commercial cylinder will cost Rs 2,012 in Delhi from Tuesday.





The price of 5 kg cylinder also increased by Rs 27. Now 5 kg cylinder will cost Rs 569 in Delhi.





No increase in domestic LPG cylinder.





After an increase of Rs 105, the price of the commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi has gone up to Rs 2,012. Whereas in Mumbai, Rs 1962 will have to be spent for a commercial gas cylinder of 19 kg. In Kolkata, commercial gas will now cost Rs 2,089, while in Chennai, a 19 kg cylinder will be available for Rs 2,185.5.





LPG Cylinder rate is revised monthly for all the states and union territories in India.





Notably, National Oil Marketing companies have slashed the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder cost by Rs 91.50 on February 1.