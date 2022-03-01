India in a Catch-22 over Ukraine

New Delhi :

On Sunday, emotional scenes were witnessed when Indian students arrived on various flights via Romania and Hungary. As many as 900 people have returned since Saturday, while 13,000 Indians, many of them students, are still stuck in Ukraine and the Centre is working on a war footing to ensure their evacuation. The narratives shared by those who have safely made it back to India, offer a microcosm of how it’s almost always the innocents who are the first casualty of combat.





Many Indian students fleeing Ukraine were assaulted and manhandled by Ukrainian forces on the Polish border. The reason was that the Ukrainian soldiers were aware that India had abstained from voting on the United Nations Security Council resolution against Russia. As per political observers, India’s response was predicted from the start, as we had remained inert in our response to the talks about Russian aggression when the topic was brought up at the recent Quad ministerial meet in Melbourne.





Last Friday, Russia’s Charge d’affaires Roman Babushkin appreciated India’s position on the Russian-Ukraine issue, saying that Russia expected India’s support at the UNSC when the global body was to arrive at a consensus, to condemn Russia’s military operation in Ukraine. Calling India’s stance as balanced and independent, the diplomat highlighted Russia’s hopes for continued support from India, in line with the ‘special, privileged strategic partnership shared between the two nations.’ India is being pulled in two separate directions, as the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a telephonic conversation with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasising the need for a strong collective response deploring Russia’s invasion. Blinken did not mince his words when he referred to Putin’s action as a premeditated, unprovoked and unjustified attack. But India did not have the luxury to express its anxiety in such strongly worded rhetoric. Despite India’s abstinence from condemning Russia, Washington said it understood India’s relationship with Russia, which is distinct from US’s rapport with the eastern European nation.





Washington has urged New Delhi to use its influence to restore a semblance of order. PM Narendra Modi has spoken to the Presidents of both Russia and Ukraine, but observers in America have dubbed India as a nation that is unable to step up to major power responsibilities or be a dependable partner. This might have a bearing on India’s relationship with the West, in the years to come. Apart from the diplomatic concerns, there are implications for India’s trade and investment potential if India chooses to maintain its status quo.





In November 2021, Russia had begun the delivery of S-400 missiles to India and said deployment was proceeding as scheduled. This has been a pain point for Indo-US ties as a few months earlier, the US had warned India that this purchase from Russia could trigger the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) sanctions against India.





India has to perform a tightrope walk on diplomacy while countering the expectations of the West and Russia. Pakistan is making inroads to curry favour with Moscow, in the middle of an invasion, with hopes to be initiated into the triumvirate that will involve Russia and China. How India recalibrates its response to the situation at hand might hold the key to its continued status as an ‘influencer’ in the days to come.