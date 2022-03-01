Maha Guv says Samarth Ramdas is Shivaji's guru

Several politicians from Maharashtra, including BJP MP Udayanraje Bhosale, on Monday deplored state Governor BS Koshyari’s remarks that Samarth Ramdas was the guru of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Mumbai : Several politicians from Maharashtra, including BJP MP Udayanraje Bhosale, on Monday deplored state Governor BS Koshyari’s remarks that Samarth Ramdas was the guru of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, with NCP questioning the historical veracity of such assertion and the Congress blaming Modi government’s representatives for “insulting” the pride of Maharashtrian people and their revered king.