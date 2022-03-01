Daughter seeks work for ex-Navy officer, gets stupendous response

Chennai :

Aasaavari Soni wrote that her dad Sanjay Soni was a helicopter and drone pilot before he retired in March 2020, and due to the pandemic, he was unable to secure a new job and has now entrusted her with the task.





“He was a qualified drone instructor with the Navy, with nearly 1,000 hours of instructional flying to his credit. Dad is excited at the prospect of restarting work. He has served in the Indian Navy for nearly 35 years… During his tenure in the Indian Navy, he commanded an air squadron and was also second-in-command of a missile boat and the Provost Headquarters of the Navy,” she wrote.





The doting daughter said her father is an avid golfer and has participated in numerous sports while in service. “Dad feels his experience should benefit others. He is serious about resuming work and is looking forward to a new chapter in his life,” she added.





As soon as the post hit social media, comments on job leads started pouring in for the retired Captain.





“We would be honoured to welcome Sir to Garuda Aerospace Pvt Ltd,” wrote the company’s founder and CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash.





A few others suggested that considering his experience, he should open a drone academy himself. “Please ask him to open a drone academy to teach people flying drones. It is a viable business and will soon rocket as more and more uses of drones are discovered,” wrote user Neeraj Bhushan, a businessman.





Many users applauded Aasaavari for helping her dad out. “Loved the way a fauji kid has described her father. Proud of you Aasaavari Soni. ARC, DRDO, HAL should be options to look for, they should be happy to have a professional like him under the Make in India program,” wrote user Shilpa Dikshiit, an educationist.