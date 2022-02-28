Waited for 2 days at Ukraine border: Indian student recalls struggle

Chennai :

Praneta an Indian student in Ukraine waited for 2 days at the boarder to reach Romania. She was one among the thousand students who were stranded in Ukraine amid the ongoing tussle against Russia.





"We waited at Ukrainian border for 2 days. Now we've entered Romanian border & it's very good here," she said.









"We were provided food, shelter & blankets. We're happy & thankful to Romanian Dept & Embassy who helped us through difficulties," she added





India on Sunday airlifted 250 Indian students from Bucharest, Romania, under 'Operation Ganga' in New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport at 3 am.





However, nearly 15,000 Indian students studying in various universities are still stranded in the war-torn Ukraine.