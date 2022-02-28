India revises travel advisory, provides exemptions for Indians evacuated from Ukraine: Check details

As the tension between Russia and Ukraine has been increasing with each passing day, the government has been involved in evacuation mission who are stranded in Ukraine. So far five special flights have landed in Delhi, carrying over 1,000 nationals.
Health Ministry revises int'l travel advisory; provides various exemptions for Indians being evacuated from Ukraine— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2022
Mandatory pre-boarding negative RTPCR test & vaccination certificate exempted for Indians; uploading documents before departure on Air-Suvidha Portal exempted pic.twitter.com/6Xs2diaTh4
