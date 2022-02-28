India revises travel advisory, provides exemptions for Indians evacuated from Ukraine: Check details

Chennai :

The Health Ministry on Monday revised international travel advisory and provided various exemptions for Indians being evacuated from Ukraine.





As the tension between Russia and Ukraine has been increasing with each passing day, the government has been involved in evacuation mission who are stranded in Ukraine. So far five special flights have landed in Delhi, carrying over 1,000 nationals.









Check revised guidelines here:





1) Mandatory pre-boarding negative RT-PCR test & vaccination certificate exempted for those traveling. In this case, passengers can submit the samples on arrival and quarantine for two weeks.





2) If tested positive, they shall be clinically managed as per laid down protocol.





3) Uploading documents before departure on Air-Suvidha Portal also has been exempted.





4) Individuals who have completed their vaccination have been allowed to leave the arrival airport in India with the advice tk self-monitor their health for the next 14 days.