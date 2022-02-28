Mon, Feb 28, 2022

Operation Ganga: Fifth flight carrying 240 stranded Indians lands in Delhi

Published: Feb 28,202210:21 AM by Online Desk

The flight landed in Delhi earlier this morning and the students were very happy to have a safer landing thanking the Indian government for their efforts to evacuate the Indians stranded in Ukraine.

Image credit: ANI
Chennai:
The fifth flight carrying 249 stranded Indian nationals was departed from Romania's Bucharest for Delhi under Operation Ganga, informed the EAM Dr S Jaishankar on Monday. 

He tweeted "The fifth #OperationGanga flight, carrying 249 Indian nationals, departed from Bucharest (Romania) for Delhi." 

Amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv has advised Indian citizens against moving to any of the border checkpoints without prior coordination with government officials at border posts.

