Ukraine crisis: IndiGo to operate flights to Budapest to bring back Indians

Published: Feb 27,202208:48 PM by PTI

People exit border crossing station after fleeing from war-hit Ukraine (Image credit: Reuters)
New Delhi:
IndiGo will operate two flights to Budapest to bring back Indians who are stranded in Ukraine, according to an official.

The flights will be operated on Monday and Tuesday from Delhi. They will first fly to Istanbul and then to Budapest in Hungary. In the return leg, the flights will come to Istanbul and then to Delhi.

Amid the intensifying conflict between Ukraine and Russia, the Indian government is bringing back its citizens stranded in Ukraine.

