There is no ban on wearing Hijab in India, says Naqvi

Hyderabad :

Speaking to reporters here, the Minister for Minority Affairs said, ''The matter is in the court... There is no ban on (wearing of) Hijab in India. It is clear.. Of course, some institutions have their discipline, dress code and uniform. When we talk of rights of Constitution then we have to talk (understand importance) of Constitutional duties also.'' However, he did not elaborate.





Earlier, Naqvi, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy and Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, inaugurated the 37th "Hunar Haat" here. Naqvi noted that "Hunar Haat", which is an "Efficient Effort to Empower" artisans and craftsmen, has provided employment and job opportunities to about eight lakh artisans and craftsmen in the last seven years. Hunar Haat has become a ''credible brand" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign of "Self-reliant India" and "Vocal for Local". The initiative has instilled energy and enthusiasm into lakhs of families, from far-flung areas of the country, engaged in traditional art and craftsmanship and markets to their ancestral legacy, Naqvi said. In his address at the function, Kishan Reddy said Hunar Haat is strengthening Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign of 'Make in India,' adding Hunar Haat is an effective platform for protection and promotion of the country's traditional art, skill and glorious legacy". The Hijab row started when six students were allegedly denied entry to the Pre-University Girls' College in coastal district headquarters town of Udupi in Karnataka in December last year for wearing Hijab as it was against the prescribed uniform.





The girls then approached the Karnataka High Court seeking relief and quashing the government order on February 5 restraining students from wearing any cloth that could disturb, peace, harmony and public order.





The court last week completed its hearing and is likely to pass its final order shortly.