India abstains from UNSC voting, but backs territorial integrity

By abstaining from a UN Security Council resolution on the Russian attack on Ukraine, India retained the option of reaching out to all relevant parties to find a middle ground and foster dialogue and diplomacy to defuse the crisis, official sources said on Saturday.





Though India abstained from voting on the resolution, it called for respecting “sovereignty and territorial integrity” of States and sought immediate cessation of “violence and hostilities”, in comments that the sources said reflected a “sharper tone” and criticism of the Russian offensive.





While abstaining from voting on the resolution, India issued an ‘Explanation of Vote’ (EoV) after the vote in which it called for “return to the path of diplomacy” and sought immediate cessation of “violence and hostilities”.





India also told the UN Security Council that it has been in touch with all parties concerned and urged them to return to the negotiating table.



