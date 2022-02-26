Sat, Feb 26, 2022

Russia-Ukraine tussle: Second evacuation flight leaves for Delhi

Published: Feb 26,202210:47 PM by Online Desk

The first flight carrying over 219 students landed in Mumbai at around 8 pm today.

The second batch of evacuees. Image Courtesy: Twitter - @ANI
Chennai:
The second evacuation flight has left Romania's capital Bucharest to New Delhi with 250 Indian students onboard.

The flight is expected to reach Delhi in the early hours of Sunday. Two Air India flights were operated to evacuate Indian students through Romania since the airspace in Ukraine was closed due to the ongoing crisis. India in cooperation with Poland, Hungary and Romania has arranged for evacuating Indians in Ukraine through the relatively calm western part of the war-hit nation. The students were brought out of Ukraine on road.



The first aircraft, AI1943, took off from the Mumbai airport around 3.40 am (IST) and landed at the Bucharest airport around 10.45 am (Indian Standard Time), senior government officials said. It has reached back to India at around 8 pm.


The second one reached Bucharest on Saturday evening and took off for India shortly, and is expected to reach New Delhi on the early hours of Sunday.

The evacuation operation through Ukraine's neighbouring countries was planned as Ukraine closed its airspace due to the Russian attacks on Thursday.

With inputs from PTI

